BRITS asked to wear face masks outdoors where social distancing can’t be maintained

Government ministers have drawn up new official guidance strongly advising the public to wear masks in crowded outdoor places where social distancing can’t be guaranteed, such as in parks and on busy streets. The document was released after the Scientific Advisory Group on Emergencies (Sage) revealed that face coverings could block as much as 45 per cent of Covid transmissions.

The Sage-backed government document says: “Consideration should be given to using face coverings in a wider range of settings where people could be asymptomatic and may be in close proximity (less than two metres).

“This may include outdoor spaces where it is difficult to maintain distance and people may be close together for extended periods.”

England’s Chief Medical Officer, Professor Chris Whitty, has previously argued for compulsory mask-wearing when out in public.

He said: “If people, for example, are crowded together in a queue outdoors, if they’re really huddled together around a market stall or something, that is a risk with this virus and in that situation, there might be some logic to people thinking about wearing masks.”

Whitty added: “I think that the much more important thing is that people should not be leaving their home unless they absolutely have to.

“And where they do, try and keep their distance from people.”

