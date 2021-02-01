Saved By The Bell Star Dustin Diamond Loses Cancer Battle At 44.

Dustin Diamond, known best for his portrayal of the endearingly nerdy Screech on “Saved by the Bell,” died today, Monday, just weeks after he was diagnosed with cancer, his manager said- he was 44.

His representative confirmed the tragic news in a statement, saying: “We are saddened to confirm of Dustin Diamond’s passing on Monday, February 1st, 2021 due to carcinoma. He was diagnosed with this brutal, relentless form of malignant cancer only three weeks ago. In that time, it managed to spread rapidly throughout his system; the only mercy it exhibited was its sharp and swift execution. Dustin did not suffer.”

Diamond’s “condition had greatly declined since last week, and he was taken off of breathing machines in an attempt to get him to hospice care,” said spokesperson Roger Paul. “There were two people very close to him by his side when he passed away.”

He reprised the role in follow-up series Saved by the Bell: The New Class and Saved by the Bell: The College Years. However, Diamond did not appear in the recent revival series which starred several of the show’s original stars.

Mario Lopez, who played perm-haired hardman AC Slater on the series, posted a recent image of the pair in tribute.

Diamond’s manager, Roger Paul, revealed the 44-year-old’s cancer diagnosis last month but said the former child star was awaiting test results to learn the exact location and nature of cancer. A week later, Paul told NBC News that he was battling stage 4 small cell carcinoma, or lung cancer, as it is commonly known.

