Brazilian denier ‘influencer’ dies with Covid-19 after two weeks in coma

A BRAZILIAN ‘influencer’, 22, who became famous for being a denier of Covid-19, has died from coronavirus following two weeks in hospital.

Ygouna Moura had been in a medically induced coma in the Intensive Care Unit at the Cidade Tiradentes Hospital in Sao Paulo, Brazil, for more than a week.

Prior to being admitted, she had shared images on social media of her partying despite the pandemic and encouraged her more than 100,000 followers to do the same.

She was criticised for her actions and following her admission to hospital, her relatives had asked her fans to pray for her. Her mother admitted that she had made mistakes that other people could learn from.

She had been sharing her party photos and videos for months, and along with the criticism she also received messages of support, encouraging the transsexual Brazilian influencer to continue with her lifestyle. She attended parties with no mask and didn’t practice social distancing, and explained at one point that it was “financially beneficial” for her. Once her videos and photos went viral, she started to get asked to attend events and promote products and brands.

She claimed to have had a difficult life, acknowledging to her family that she was “different” when still, in her own words, “a fat, black guy” of just 16. She took the final step to become transgender at 20 and began working as a prostitute.

Shortly before the start of the pandemic, she had a job, which had allowed her to reconnect with her family. But she claimed her mother had told her to leave home when she lost her job in November.

This was when she got into social media, and thanks to a post by singer Lana del Rey, she was able to move to a shelter. This support encouraged her to maintain her ‘influencer’ lifestyle and decide her future lay in the internet.

This was until, still living at the shelter, she fell ill and was admitted to hospital.

Brazil has been seriously affected by the coronavirus pandemic, with almost 224,000 deaths.

