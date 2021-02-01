Bogus doctor who charged €100 for false Covid tests arrested

Bogus doctor who allegedly charged €100 for false Covid tests arrested in Madrid.

NATIONAL Police are aware of four victims who have come forward but believe there are far more.

The suspect advertised the tests online posing as a doctor, but the results were fictitious and original laboratory results were apparently falsified.

A 38-year-old Spanish man has been arrested on suspicion of fraud, document falsification and impersonating a doctor.

Police sources confirmed the detainee has a history of similar crimes, and allegedly pretended to be a doctor or nurse to buy materials needed to carry out tests at home.

Once the tests were done, falsified reports from a real laboratory with fictitious results were sent to the victims without performing any analysis.

One victim was suspicious of the authenticity of the test and discovered that there was no record of the doctor at the medical centre he said he said he was employed.

And checks showed the laboratory named on the documentation had no record of any test results.

The investigation remains open, and police have not ruled out the fact there may be many more people who are currently unaware of the falsification of their test.

