Benalmadena Town Hall Distributes Free Surgical Masks

The Benalmádena City Council will continue again this week distributing free surgical masks to the unemployed people in the municipality until all the available stocks are finished.

There are three collection points in the town that people can collect their masks: Bil-Bil Castle on the Paseo Maritimo, the Casa de Cultura in Pablo Ruíz Picasso, Plaza de Austria s/n in Arroyo de la Miel, and the Benalmádena Pueblo Town hall offices.

In order to collect the free mask, unemployed people must present their job seeker card at any of the three collection points, from today (Monday), until Friday 5, between the hours of 10am and 1pm, until stocks run out.

Víctor Navas, the Mayor of Benalmádena said, “Since the beginning of the year, we are distributing a total of 20,000 surgical masks among the groups that may find it most difficult to access this resource, a way of promoting preventive measures in the face of the increase in the number of cases of covid-19 during the third wave”.

He added, “From the local administration we try to put all the means and resources at the disposal of the citizens to help curb the impact of the pandemic in Benalmádena”.

