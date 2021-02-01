Barcelona activates emergency wind alert and closes all city parks.

THE City Council has once again activated the Basic Municipal Emergency Plan ahead of strong winds in the city, as it did yesterday (Sunday, January 31) and has also closed all city parks as a ‘preventative measure’.

The Consistory confirmed that by 9.40am this morning, Barcelona Firefighters had dealt with five different incidents as a result of high winds.

Yesterday, firefighters responded to 88 different incidents as strong winds wreaked havoc across the city, where the municipal alert was activated until 9.30pm.

Civil Protection recommends closing and securing windows and doors, lowering the blinds and awnings, removing flowerpots and objects from windows and balconies that may fall into the street, as well as checking fixed elements such as antennas and air conditioners.

“It is also necessary to take care of the vehicles that are parked in the street since the wind can make the motorcycles fall over, along with urban furniture,” the advice continues.

In the street, members of the public are advised to stay away from cornices, walls and trees that may come down and take precautions in front of buildings under construction (scaffolding, cranes) or in poor condition.

Extreme precautions should also be taken during outdoor activities (school playgrounds, sports, etc.).

