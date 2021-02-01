Barcelona activates emergency wind alert and closes all city parks

By
Tara Rippin
-
0
Barcelona activates emergency wind alert and closes all city parks
HIGH WINDS: Scooters blown over in the street. CREDIT: Twitter @dammkring

Barcelona activates emergency wind alert and closes all city parks.

THE City Council has once again activated the Basic Municipal Emergency Plan ahead of strong winds in the city, as it did yesterday (Sunday, January 31) and has also closed all city parks as a ‘preventative measure’.

-- Advertisement --

The Consistory confirmed that by 9.40am this morning, Barcelona Firefighters had dealt with five different incidents as a result of high winds.

Yesterday, firefighters responded to 88 different incidents as strong winds wreaked havoc across the city, where the municipal alert was activated until 9.30pm.


Civil Protection recommends closing and securing windows and doors, lowering the blinds and awnings, removing flowerpots and objects from windows and balconies that may fall into the street, as well as checking fixed elements such as antennas and air conditioners.

“It is also necessary to take care of the vehicles that are parked in the street since the wind can make the motorcycles fall over, along with urban furniture,” the advice continues.


In the street, members of the public are advised to stay away from cornices, walls and trees that may come down and take precautions in front of buildings under construction (scaffolding, cranes) or in poor condition.

Extreme precautions should also be taken during outdoor activities (school playgrounds, sports, etc.).

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Barcelona activiates emergency wind alert and closes all city parks”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.





Previous article117 Mile Lockdown Trip to Visit the Seals
Tara Rippin
Tara Rippin
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/
Tara Rippin is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News, and is responsible for the Costa Blanca region.
She has been in journalism for more than 20 years, having worked for local newspapers in the Midlands, UK, before relocating to Spain in 1990.
Since arriving, the mother-of-one has made her home on the Costa Blanca, while spending 18 months at the EWN head office in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol.
She loves being part of a community that has a wonderful expat and Spanish mix, and strives to bring the latest and most relevant news to EWN’s loyal and valued readers.

Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here