Three dead and 20 Covid-positive in single apartment block

THREE people have died and 20 more have tested positive for coronavirus in a single apartment block in Bilbao.

According to local Spanish daily, Nius, residents in the 15-storey apartment block are terrified.

Five of the 20 residents in the building which is located in Plaza Haro in Bilbao, in the Basque Country are in hospital.

Other residents have been tested, and even those who had negative results say that they are afraid of what might happen. It appears that the virus has spread in the apartment block due to the use of communal areas. The community has reminded residents to use gloves, especially if they are going to use the lift, and to not get into the lift with people who they do not live with. Some of the residents are so afraid that they have refused to go out, even if they are not forced to self-quarantine.

On Friday, the Basque Country reported 1,264 positive, and although that was a drop from the previous day of 7.3 per cent, the number of patients in the Intensive Care Units of the region is rising and has reached 140 people.

