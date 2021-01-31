Spanish Long-Distance Runner Alejandro Gómez Dies Aged 53.

ALEJANDRO GOMEZ, one of the best long-distance runners in Spanish athletics having won national and international titles, has sadly passed away today (January 31) as a result of a brain tumour, at the age of 53.

For the past six months, Gomez had undergone treatment to delay the outcome of the disease, however, the man from Vigo has tragically not been able to win this battle.

Messages of condolences flooded social media after learning about his passing, with the Royal Spanish Athletics Federation writing: “Fight to the end. In the mud and on the vine. Your sports legacy will be part of our history forever. Your personal legacy has been a lesson and an inspiration. Our sincere condolences to your family, friends and all of athletics Galician DEP, Alejandro Gómez.” Luchar hasta el final. En el barro y en la vida.

Tu legado deportivo formará parte de nuestra historia para siempre. Tu legado personal ha sido una lección y una inspiración. DEP, Alejandro Gómez. Nuestro más sincero pésame a sus familiares y allegados pic.twitter.com/9fTVjtrx7x — atletismoRFEA (@atletismoRFEA) January 31, 2021

The Royal Spanish Athletics Federation continued: “Alejandro Gómez Cabral will go down in history and will remain in our memory as a good man, a fighter to the core throughout his life and, without a doubt, a top 10 athlete on and off the tracks and in competition; an all-rounder there in the speciality in which he competed, whether it was track, cross country or road.” Gomez participated in 17 Cross Country World Cups between 1985 and 2005, the most by any Spanish athlete, with two junior appearances in 1985 and 1986. He won five team medals and was runner-up in the European cross country in 1995, collecting two more team medals in 1994 and 1995.

Gómez had an Olympic career, participating in three Olympic Games (1988 in 5,000m and 1992 and 1996 in 10,000m – in which he achieved 15th place) and the Spanish Olympic Committee (COE) shared a tribute: “From the COE we deeply regret the death of one of the greatest Spanish athletes of all time, Alejandro Gómez. His participation in the Seoul 1988, Barcelona 1992 and Atlanta 1996 Olympic Games will remain in our memory. Rest in peace, Alexander.” He also ran in four World Championships (1991, 1995, 1999 and 2003) and three European Championships in 1990, 1998 and 2002 – the last two in the marathon where he achieved the 5th and 6th position on an individual level.

