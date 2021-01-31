When the marchers moved to Spain’s Delegation office, on Mallorca Street, they were confronted by lines of police officers, where the protestors smashed down fences, set fire to rubbish containers, and threw bottles and cans at the Catalan police officers.

The National Court had previously convicted Hasél to two years and nine months behind bars for two separate cases, relating to lyrics in his songs and tweets, which the court labelled a “glorification of terrorism” and slander to the crown and Spanish law enforcement.

In his lyrics, Hasél called for the return of armed groups such as ETA and Terra Lliure, and his defence has always argued that this should be accepted as his ‘freedom of speech’ because it was only his personal opinion.

After the Spanish Supreme Court confirmed the latest verdict and the Constitutional Court dismissed an appeal for the latest case, the National Court told Hasél on Thursday that he ten days to enter prison, but, he had already said that he has no intention to do so voluntarily and would rather wait for his arrest and imprisonment.

In an interview on Saturday with a Catalunya Ràdio station, the musician ruled out going into exile, like another rapper, Valtònyc, did in 2018, saying “I will be more useful here in order to give voice to the message they want to silence and imprison”.

_______________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Riots In Barcelona In Support Of Rapper Hasél”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.