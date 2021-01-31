Police Called To Rag’n’Bone Man’s Home Over Party Hoax.

Rag’n’Bone Man has revealed that police were called to his house over a false ‘birthday party’ karaoke phonecall. It is understood that the singer received a visit from the police this weekend after a neighbour mistakenly believed he was having a birthday party- in breach of the covid restrictions.

The ‘I’m Only Human’ singer was forced to celebrate his 36th birthday on Friday in lockdown with only his housemate for company. Still, the singer – real name Rory Graham – was keen to mark the occasion and decided to sing his way through the night with a ‘good ol’ karaoke session’ instead.

However, a nosy neighbour thought the noise meant a party was happening despite lockdown restrictions and reportedly called the police. Upon arrival, however, officers discovered that the scene was an entirely legal birthday celebration featuring a homage to an ’80s pop classic.

Sharing the incident on social media, the singer tweeted: ‘Some c***chops tried to grass me up for having a birthday party last night. ‘The old bill came in the house to find [sic] me and my housemate Chris doing a karaoke duet of “Waiting for a star to fall”.’

Sympathising with the singer’s ordeal, one follower said: ‘Happy birthday, some people just like to cause trouble, the same thing has happened to me twice.’

Friday was a big day for Rag’n’Bone Man who finally released his new single after a three-year hiatus from the pop world.

