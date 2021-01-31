Marcus Rashford The Latest Target Of Online Racial Abuse

Manchester United and England footballer Marcus Rashford is the latest target to receive online racist abuse, following Saturday’s goalless draw with Arsenal at The Emirates Stadium.

The FA has once again pledged to investigate the alleged offensive messages and target racial discrimination in football, and all sport in general, after recent abuse aimed at West Brom’s Romaine Sawyers, Chelsea’s Reece James, and also Rashford’s United teammate Axel Tuanzebe.

Choosing not to share screenshots of the offensive messages, Marcus Rashford tweeted, “Humanity and social media at its worst. Yes, I’m a black man and I live every day proud that I am. No one, or no one comment, is going to make me feel any different. So sorry if you were looking for a strong reaction, you’re just simply not going to get it here”.


He added, “I’m not sharing screenshots. It would be irresponsible to do so and as you can imagine there’s nothing original in them. I have beautiful children of all colours following me and they don’t need to read it. Beautiful colours that should only be celebrated”.

