Flu Cases In England Ninety Five Percent Down This Winter.

As coronavirus cases continue to surge in England this winter, the number of people suffering from flu has plunged to levels not seen in more than 130 years. Medical experts said flu appears to have been “almost completely wiped out” after rates plummeted by a whopping 95%.

-- Advertisement --



According to data obtained by the Times, the number of those who reported influenza-like illnesses to their GPs was 1.1 per 100,000 people, compared to a five-year average rate of 27. The data comes from the second week of January, which is normally the peak time of the influenza season in which thousands of people are hospitalized.

It is thought that measures designed to control the COVID-19 pandemic – as well as increased publicity about the importance of having the flu vaccine this year – are quashing influenza and many other respiratory diseases. Out of 3.9 million patients at 385 GP practices in England monitored by the RCGP, only 35 presented with the flu last week.

The number of hospital admissions in England for flu was zero as of mid-January. “I cannot think of a year this has happened,” Simon de Lusignan, a professor of primary care at the University of Oxford said. Experts have previously said that flu rates have been lower this year due to ongoing lockdown restrictions and social distancing measures.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Flu Cases In England Ninety Five Percent Down This Winter”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.