Dénia Launches New Program to Battle Gambling Addiction.

JAVIER MILLA DÍAZ, the psychologist responsible for the Addiction Treatment Support Centre in Dénia, has announced a new intervention program aimed at helping those with gambling addictions – under the slogan: “Your life is not a game.”

The program has been launched thanks to the help of personal income tax from the Generalitat Valenciana to the Conselleria d’Igualtat i Polítiques Inclusives, 0.7 per cent of which is allocated to social funds, to help the AEPA Foundation continue their work in the addiction field.

The new initiative is free for residents and is aimed at people of legal age and the only requirement to access the program is a “desire to get help.”

Thanks to the help from the social fund, the AEPA Foundation serve people who have an addiction to gambling (slots, sports betting, lotteries, poker, roulette, casinos) in a more intense and specialised way.

Another initiative being launched is to provide counselling to the families who have been affected by this problem and need guidance.

The ultimate goal of the program is to achieve abstinence in gamblers and help them regain the life that their addiction has taken from them.

To access the program people can send an email to deniacd@fundacion-aepa.org.

