Charity Puts out Urgent Call for Blood Donors in Almuñecar

AN ORGANISATION in Almuñecar has put out an urgent call for blood donations in the municipality.

The call for blood donors comes after blood stocks have reportedly become low in Almuñecar.

The organisation Centro de Transfusion Sanguinea in Granada put out the call after demands on hospital supplies surged.

Almuñecar’s Councillor for Social Services, Maria del Carmen Reinoso, has echoed the call for blood donors to come forward following increased pressure on health services during the Covid pandemic.

The mobile transfusion team will be in Almuñecar on Thursday 4 February, and will be positioned inside Edificio Plaza Mayor and open to donors between 10am and 2pm, and then from 5pm to 9pm.

The drive, which is also supported by the Asociacion de Donantes de Sangre de Almuñecar (Almuñecar Blood Donors Assocation) welcomes anybody of 18 or over, in a good state of health.

Hospital admissions have come under increased strain in recent weeks owing to the Covid pandemic.

Hospital beds are reaching their highest rate of occupancy since the height of the first wave in March last year as rates of infection soared throughout Andalucia.

Politicians have been forced to put in place measures for field hospitals and private health centres to take on excess patients if rates continue to rise.

Last week, Malaga reopened its field hospital at the Carranque sports ground where there is space for around a possible 400 beds. The centre also has an X ray centre and pharmacy for Covid patients.

