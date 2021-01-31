PLANE full of Australian MP’s forced into quarantine as Covid rules change mid-flight

It was a bumpy ride for a plane-load of Western Australian officials, including Defence Minister Linda Reynolds and Attorney-General Christian Porter, as it was announced where they were in the air that they would be required to quarantine in a hotel for ten days on their arrival in Canberra on Sunday, January 31.

-- Advertisement --



The MPs and staffers also believed to include a number of Labour MPs and Assistant Minister to the PM, were on their way from Perth to attend Parliament in the Australian capital, when West Australian Premier Mark McGowan announced the measures would come into effect just minutes before they were scheduled to land in Canberra.

According to a statement issued by ACT Deputy Chief Health Officer Vanessa Johnston:

‘ACT Health is requesting that passengers arriving on a flight from Western Australia today go directly to their accommodation and to minimise their interactions with other people,’ the statement said.

‘ACT Health advises that all passengers should wear a mask and go directly to their accommodation,’ she said, telling them to also follow all directions from the WA Health authorities.

‘Of course, any person who starts to experience symptoms of COVID-19 should get tested immediately,’ she said.

Mr McGowan announced the sudden 5-day lockdown after it was discovered that a security guard at a quarantine hotel had tested positive for Covid, but had visited several establishments throughout the city before he released he had the virus.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Australian MPs Forced Into Quarantine As Covid Rules Change Mid-Flight”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.