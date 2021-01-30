Woman facing prison for collecting dead mother’s pension for 28 years

A WOMAN who collected her dead mother’s pension for 28 years is facing two years in prison.

The woman, identified as M.C.M., will stand trial next week for fraud in the Provincial Court in Madrid. She is facing prison time and the Public Prosecutor’s Office is also demanding that she pay €129,539 for civil liability.

Since her mother died in 1987, the woman is thought to have misappropriated €94,894, as in 2008, the deceased was entitled to receive a pension of €528 per month which had been granted to her by the Social Security department.

The amount had increased annually in accordance with the corresponding revaluation of public pensions, reaching the figure of €634 per month since January 2015.

This money was deposited every month in the account of the deceased woman, to which the daughter was listed as authorized. The accused failed to report her mother’s death to the Social Security and the money continued to mount up until 2016.

When the procedure began, the bank reimbursed €34,644 to the Social Security department for the pension payments of the four previous years. Regulations do not allow them to reimburse the money from before that.

