NEW government ad campaign warns holidays are ‘illegal’ as officials crack down on unnecessary travel

A new controversial ad campaign has been launched by the UK government to dissuade people further from travelling when it isn’t necessary. The posters, some featuring flip-flops and others with a suitcase, state that “Going on holiday is currently illegal.”

“Stay at home. Save lives,” they continue.

Foreign Office officials signed off on the adverts on Friday, January 29 and said their purpose is to “remind people that travelling abroad is against the law.”

The news comes as Brits abroad are scrambling to get home ahead of the new ‘quarantine hotel’ plan, expected to come into force on February 8. According to the new measures, people travelling from any country on the ‘red list’ will be expected to self-isolate in a government-approved hotel for ten days – at their own expense.

Earlier in the week, Home Secretary Priti Patel announced that the government plans to crack down on Brits travelling abroad for non-essential reasons, and the Prime Ministered echoed her sentiments, stating that police checks at airports will be ramped up and anyone intending to catch a flight to go on holiday will be promptly sent home.

Boris Johnson told the Commons: “I want to make clear that under the stay at home regulations, it is illegal to leave home to travel abroad for leisure purposes and we will enforce this at ports and airports by asking people why they are leaving and instructing them to return home if they do not have a valid reason to travel.

Going on holiday abroad is currently illegal. You risk the lives of your family and friends. Stay at Home. Save Lives. — Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (@FCDOGovUK) January 29, 2021

