GUARDIA CIVIL are investigating several cases of young people in the Arganda area of Madrid arranging to meet so that they can fight each other.

-- Advertisement --



The youths, aged between 14 and 17, organise fights or hunt down others that they consider enemies so that they can then record the events with their mobile phones and post them on social media mainly to Instagram.

According to the Guardia Civil in Madrid, they encouraged other youths to follow them and posted new videos to get more followers.

All of the accounts on social media have now been deleted.

Some residents in the area explained to the local press that they feel scared. They claim to be afraid to let their children go out on the street. They also complain that things are getting worse all the time and that no-one has done anything about it. They have requested more surveillance and hope that police presence in the neighbourhood will be increased.

The Guardia Civil are now trying to identify the youths who are encouraging the fights and have said that it is a problem throughout the rest of the Madrid region. Since last summer, other similar situations have been reported in the Madrid areas of Torrelodones, Fuenlabrada or Torrejon de Ardoz.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Guardia Civil investigate youth ‘fight clubs’ in Madrid”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.