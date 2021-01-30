‘Elusive’ Costa Blanca artist lifts lockdown spirits with street art dotted around Albir and Altea.

British/Australian street artist and sculptor Will Cole has been busy in lockdown, with a number of interesting and quirky pieces appearing over the recent months.

The sculptors have been strategically placed in street corners, parks and the beach, among other visible spots, capturing the imagination of passers-by.

“Your work is imaginative and skillful. Please don’t stop”, wrote one admirer on Facebook.

“Love them all and each one tells a story of life in our time, even the gun……… Very talented and we’re very lucky you live amongst us and we get to enjoy your work X,” wrote another.

While a further fan added: “My favourite has to be the 2020 mask one. It was posted on the Geo Caching site and helped me find my first ‘cache’ today!!

“Lovely work! My family and I always wondered who the mysterious artist was.”

The artist himself has been delighted by the response, and replied: “Just one look is enough with eat, to touch the heart.”

And Will Coles tipped fans off to a location where they can find some of his latest work.

