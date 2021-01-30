APPLE is urging iPhone and iPad users to update their operating systems to fix a security issue that could leave them open to a hack threat.

Apple explained the hack threat was down to three security flaws which, “may have been actively exploited,” but did not add any further specifics.

On the company’s support webpage Apple said: “Apple does not disclose, discuss, or confirm security issues until an investigation has occurred and patches or releases are available.”

According to media reports, the issue would see hackers need to exploit several bugs in order to access users’ information.

Apple said two security issues stem from a browser engine used by Safari and Ios browsers, called WebKit. The company said: “A remote attacker may be able to cause arbitrary code execution,” adding that Apple’s developer framework, Kernel, was also affected.

According to the Apple’s webpage, the bugs causing the hack threat were reported by, “an anonymous researcher.”

The company is now encouraging users to update their devices as soon as possible in an effort to prevent any security breaches.

Despite many efforts by the company to prevent these kinds of security issues, last year Google researchers found several websites with code that allowed hackers to access iPhones.

