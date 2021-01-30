Andalucía Launches New Safety Campaigns

ANDALUCIA launches new safety campaign focusing on Covid and workplace accidents

The Minister of Employment, Training and the Self-Employed, Rocío Blanco, has announced that the government plans to launch two new safety campaigns in April – an anti-Covid communication as well as one aimed to prevent the risk of falls from a height. During the plenary session of the Permanent Commission of the General Council of the Andalucía Institute of Occupational Risk prevention, the experts examined data from 2020 and found that these two areas in particular needed to be addressed.

Ms Blanco clarified that the safety campaigns would be geared towards both companies and individuals, and would be displayed across social media networks as well as in the traditional media.

“There is an urgent need to strengthen awareness in preventive matters against the risk of falls from a height, both among the working population and companies and the general public, and this task is a priority within the occupational health and safety policies of the Board”, the Minister said.

The Minister of Employment added that “in this very complicated period, the Institute has also known how to adapt to the circumstances”, and so has dedicated itself to developing its Guide for a Healthy Return to Work after the Covid-19 Crisis. The document runs to 64 pages, and provides advice to companies on how to reacclimatise employees to the workplace after a long period of absence, paying special attention to potential psychological risks due to confinement.

Full details of both campaigns can be found here.

