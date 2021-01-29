Woman Suffers Fractured Skull After Water Cannon Blast in Netherlands Riots

A CZECH woman has reportedly been left with a fractured skull and needing 15 stitches after being blasted by a water cannon during anti-lockdown riots in the Netherlands.

Video footage appears to show Denisa Stastna be blasted directly in the head by a jet of water as she walked along the pavement past a building in Eindhoven. The force of the water cannon appears to push the woman into the concrete building, leaving her visibly bloodied and dazed, and allegedly, with a fractured skull during the riots.

Stastna told Dutch media her and her boyfriend had not been taking part in protests, and had only been filming the riots which have broken out in Holland over the past week over a curfew imposed to tackle the coronavirus outbreak.

Denisa said: “We just stood there filming and walked away. They had no right to use the water cannon on us.”

Her boyfriend, Michael Piksel, added the couple were, “never out for violence,” and are planning legal action against the police.

The couple claim the woman was left needing medical treatment and with a fractured skull following the incident during the riots.

Janine Kramer, a spokesperson for Dutch prosecutors, reportedly commented: “There was an emergency order and there were several announcements that you had to leave.

“If you do not leave then you are in principle punishable.”

The Netherlands have seen a week of protests after the country’s government brought in a new Covid curfew, seeing citizens told to remain at home between 9pm and 4.30am every day.

Rioters have reportedly clashed with police, looted shops and started fires, including one at a coronavirus testing facility, leading to more than 240 arrests.

