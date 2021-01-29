Blazing Asteroid Streaks Through The Sky Over Granada at 83,000 Kilometres Per Hour.

An asteroid that entered the earth’s atmosphere at a speed of about 83,000 kilometres per hour flew over the sky of the Andalucían province of Granada at 1.19 pm today, Friday.

Due to its high luminosity, it could be seen from the south to the centre of the country. Astrophysicist José María Madiedo, of the Institute of Astrophysics of Andalusia, of the Higher Council for Scientific research tweeted the news this afternoon to his thousands of anxious star watchers.

The asteroid flew above the town of Benamaurel, and slowly burnt out, after heading in a northwesterly direction at an altitude of 34 kilometres. Luckily, the rock was completely destroyed in the atmosphere, without impacting the ground or posing any danger to human life. By all accords, it was a fantastic sight.

It began over the north of the province of Granada at an altitude of about 98 km, and ended at a height of around 34 km. The event was recorded in the framework of the SMART project from the meteor-observing stations located at La Hita (Toledo), Calar Alto (Almeria), La Sagra (Granada), Sierra Nevada (Granada) and Sevilla.

Apart from the asteroid, Granada has been at the centre of multiple earthquakes and tremors over the past few weeks, the most powerful one being 4.2 on the Ritcher scale which struck the town of Sante Fe this week.

