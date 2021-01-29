Teenage Girl Rescued from Forced Marriage by Guardia Civil

A TEENAGE GIRL has been rescued from a forced marriage by Guardia Civil, who were tipped off by a teacher that the Seville teen desperately contacted.

Guardia Civil officers have successfully rescued a teenage girl from an arranged forced marriage in Seville province, and have arrested the girl’s mother and the parents of the would-be groom. Investigators say that €3000 was paid as a dowry to the girl’s family, who are of Romanian origin based in the northern Spanish city of Valladolid.

The girl was brought from the north of Spain to live with her groom’s family in the town of Villaverde del Rio, a small town roughly 25 kilometres north of Seville. Longing to escape the arranged marriage, the girl contacted a teacher using Facebook’s Messenger app to explain that she was being forced into a forced marriage near Seville. The teacher informed the Guardia Civil of her plight, who launched a probe into the case.

In the early hours of the morning, the girl managed to slip out of her groom’s family home to meet Guardia Civil officers who brought her to a state shelter for minors. Her mother, and the parents of the groom, will face trial for trafficking the minor and exchanging money for her freedom. The girl has now happily returned to education and is now under the care of the state.

