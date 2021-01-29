SPECIAL UK Visa For Hong Kong Residents Is Available From Sunday via a smartphone app
From this Sunday, January 31, the new visa for Hong Kong’s British National Overseas (BNO) passport holders their immediate dependants will come into operation, as agreed last July after China passed a new security law in the territory, and it can be applied for online using a smartphone app.
The BNO was put in place before China took back control of Hong Kong in 1997, but recently Beijing has warned the UK not to meddle in its affairs.
There are as many as 2.9 million Hong Kong citizens eligible to move to the UK, with an estimated 2.3 million dependants, but the Government expects maybe 300,000 to take advantage of the visa, with those who apply being eligible to apply to settle after five years, and 12 months later to apply for citizenship.
The Prime Minister said of the visa deal, “I am immensely proud that we have brought in this new route for Hong Kong BNOs to live, work and make their home in our country”
He added, “In doing so we have honoured our profound ties of history and friendship with the people of Hong Kong, and we have stood up for freedom and autonomy – values both the UK and Hong Kong hold dear”.
