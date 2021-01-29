Special UK Visa For Hong Kong Residents Is Available From Sunday

From this Sunday, January 31, the new visa for Hong Kong’s British National Overseas (BNO) passport holders their immediate dependants will come into operation, as agreed last July after China passed a new security law in the territory, and it can be applied for online using a smartphone app.

The BNO was put in place before China took back control of Hong Kong in 1997, but recently Beijing has warned the UK not to meddle in its affairs.