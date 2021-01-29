Man Arrested for ‘Barbecuing on Russian War Memorial’

A MAN has reportedly been arrested after a video of him appearing to use the eternal flame at a Russian war memorial to barbecue his food went viral.

The footage, shared on social media, shows the man crouching over the flame at memorial, which stays alight to honour the Russian soldiers killed in the Second World War, to barbecue a skewer of meat.

As the man barbecues his food he turns to the camera grinning and can be heard to say, “no need for coal,”.

According to Russian media, the incident took place at the ever-burning fire memorial at the town of Derbent, near the Caspian Sea.

The memorial is located in the town’s park dedicated to “military glory,” and includes a statue of a grieving mother, which the man could be seen squatting nearby in the viral video.

Police say they have arrested the man, but have not yet disclosed the crime has been charged with.

According to Russian state media: “The identity of this citizen was established, he turned out to be a local resident

“He was taken to the department of internal affairs in Derbent and a protocol on an administrative offense was drawn up.”

Many Russian cities have Second World War eternal flame memorials dedicated to the millions of soldiers who died in the conflict. In recent years, it has become popular for members of the public to film themselves cooking over the flames at these monuments, or even dancing around them.

