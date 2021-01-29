Lawsuit filed against parents for not taking children to school

A CRIMINAL lawsuit has been filed against parents in Asturias who have not been taking their children to school for fear of them contracting Covid-19.

The children, aged 10 and 14, have not been to school or high school yet this year, the Public Prosecutor in Asturias has reported. They live in Cangas del Narcea in the Principality of Asturias.

The Minors’ Section of the Prosecutor’s Office presented the lawsuit in court, charging them with family abandonment and disobedience.

The schools and the Prosecutor’s Office had already requested that the parents send the two children to school back in November.

A hearing was held on December 14, in which the prosecutor reminded them that home schooling is not permitted in Spain. They were also told that repeatedly failing to take their children to school could constitute a crime.

Despite this, after the Christmas holidays, they still have not been to school, the Prosecutor’s Office has confirmed. They could face fines or even prison sentences of up to a year if the court decides to accept the case.

