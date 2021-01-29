Junta’s €1.6 million investment for Antequera Hospital almost complete

THE Junta de Andalucia has invested €1.6 million to carry out improvements to Antequera Regional Hospital.

The Junta de Andalucia Councillor of the Presidency, Elias Bendodo, and the Councillor of Health, Jesus Aguirre, visited the hospital yesterday, Thursday, January 28, with the Director of Antequera Regional Hospital, Belen Jimenez, and local mayor, Manuel Baron, to see how the final stages of work are progressing.

Improvements include a double entry to the Emergency Department so that people with respiratory symptoms are kept separate, a fifth operating theatre and the refurbishment of the digestive department. They will also put measures in place to improve the safety for health care staff, and put a new CT scan in the emergency area. There will be specific areas for treatment and observation for respiratory and non-respiratory problems.

As well as that, an agreement was signed between Antequera Council and the Health Council, to build a logistics warehouse in Antequera which would be for Malaga province and the rest of Andalucia and will supply equipment where needed throughout the region.

Aguirre announced that Andalucia is awaiting the arrival of the first Moderna vaccines in the region and said that more doses of the Pfizer vaccines were also due to arrive.

Just over 55,000 people in Andalucia have already received the two injections, he said, referring to residents in care homes and health care personnel.

