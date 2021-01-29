Irish university to study Mallorca’s new hydrogen programme

IRISH researchers will use knowledge from the new Green Hysland, hydrogen project in Mallorca, to evaluate its economic impacts and replicability on other island communities.

The National University of Ireland Galway (NUI Galway) said that its three researchers will take part in the Green Hysland project, which will deploy green hydrogen for use across several sectors on the Island.

It will also focus on determining the socio-economic impacts and identifying skills and training programmes needed to decarbonise the island and replicate the results.

Enagas and renewable energy company Acciona SA have already ordered an electrolyser to produce hydrogen from Mallorca’s solar energy with funding from the European Union.

The green hydrogen will be used to power buses and rental vehicles, ferries and port operations, generate heat and power for commercial and public buildings which will all feed into a hydrogen refuelling station and the island’s gas pipeline network.

