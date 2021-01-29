Baby Born at Only 1lb 11oz Survives COVID-19 And Sepsis

Baby Born at Only 1lb 11oz Survives COVID-19 And Sepsis

BABY born at only 1lb 11oz survives COVID-19, sepsis and an e-coli infection.

The tiny little baby was born at Burnley General Hospital, and has been described by his mother as “our little warrior” after being born at only 1lb 11oz and having survived COVID-19 already.

Sheree Murray, aged 21, from Colne in Lancashire was only 25 weeks pregnant when she gave birth to a little baby boy. Archie was born on December 1, and weighed a minuscule 765g.

Archie was only five weeks old when he became ill due to an E-coli infection, this then led on to sepsis, which Archie bravely fought, before only a week later testing positive for the coronavirus. The poor little baby had to go into isolation for 10 days which his mum said “felt like an eternity”.


Even poor little Archie’s birth was not simple, as dad Robert Edwards, aged 21, and mum Sherry had to endure a scary 40 minutes as medics worked on the new born baby that was unable to breathe. It was then a whole four days before the parents were able to even touch him and hold his hand. When mum Sherry finally got to touch her baby she said it was the “most magical moment I had ever been in”.

The family were absolutely shocked and devastated when the baby was diagnosed with COVID-19, and the new mum said, the “killer virus was taking the healthiest people and my baby was so poorly”.


Archie is doing better than ever now and weighs in at a whole 3lb.

