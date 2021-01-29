Antigen tests for 1,000 Benalmadena residents on Monday

BENALMADENA Town Hall has announced that mass testing for Covid-19 is due to be carried out in the town on Monday, February 1.

-- Advertisement --



The council was informed of the choice of Benalmadena for coronavirus testing by the Costa del Sol Primary Care District.

A mobile unit from the Junta de Andalucia will be at La Paloma Fairground in Arroyo de la Miel, next to the auditorium, from 10am to 2.45pm and from 4pm to 6pm to carry out tests on 1,000 local residents selected randomly.

The selected people will be informed of the need to attend the test by text message (SMS).

Only people who have received the SMS (they will have to provide proof of identity) will get the test. Anyone who goes without invitation from the health authorities will NOT be tested.

Although attendance is not mandatory, the Costa del Sol Primary Care District has requested that the people selected attend the testing so that a larger sample group can be analysed making results more representative of the situation in the town, and therefore more reliable.

Recent mass testing in other towns in Malaga province and other parts of the Andalucia region have only seen an average of 50 per cent participation of those summoned, so Benalmadena Town Hall has asked local residents to be more responsible so the percentage reflected is closer to reality.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Antigen tests for 1000 Benalmadena residents on Monday”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.