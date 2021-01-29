Andalucía Extends Present Regional Covid-19 Restrictions

Andalucia Extends Present Regional Covid-19 Restrictions Until February 15.

THE government of Andalucia has announced a two-week extension – until February 15 – of the mobility, meeting and business restrictions currently in force that was originally approved on January 15. Because there has been no significant change in the pandemic situation in the region, a new order will be published in the BOJA official gazette this Saturday, January 30, which extends the current measures until midnight on February 15, a spokesman for the government announced today, Jan. 29.

This extension means that the perimeter closure of each of the eight Andalucian provinces and the region will continue, as before, there can be no travel between them or the rest of Spain without “justified reason” as the decree only allows for essential reasons.

The new decree, which as yet does not include any additional measures, comes into force this weekend. The reduction to four for the number of people per gathering – except for people who live together – and the closure of business establishments and the hospitality trade from 6pm are also maintained.

Municipalities across the region with 14-day coronavirus incidence rates higher than 500 infections per 1,000 inhabitants are already closed on the perimeter, while cities, towns and villages with a rate higher than 1,000 are forced to close all non-essential services.

The community will continue to review the specific measures on a town-by-town basis on Monday and Thursday of each week, which would if necessary, then come into effect on the following Wednesday and Saturday.

