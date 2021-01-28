White Supremacist Teen Plotted Machete Attack on Singapore Mosques

A 16-YEAR-OLD teenager in Singapore has been detained without trial after being accused of plotting to attack two mosques with a machete.

The suspect, who authorities have not named due to his age, was “self-radicalized, motivated by a strong antipathy towards Islam and a fascination with violence,” according to Singapore’s Internal Security Department. Authorities claim he had planned two terrorist attacks using a machete against mosques near his home on March 15.

The teen, an Indian Christian, has become Singapore’s youngest terror suspect to be detained under the country’s Internal Security Act and was reportedly inspired by an Australian white supremacist who killed 51 worshippers at mosques in New Zealand in 2019.

According to the authorities, the boy had been working alone and was planning to attack the mosques on the second anniversary of the Christchurch massacre. Similar to the Christchurch attacks, the teen allegedly planned to strap mobile phones to his chest and livestream the killings.

After first looking into how to buy a firearm online or build a bomb, Singaporean authorities claim the boy decided to use a machete to attack the mosques, studying how to aim for his victims’ main arteries.

The boy is also said to have prepared two statements to be distributed before attacking the mosques. In them, he referred to his planned machete attack as a “massacre,” an “act of vengeance” and a “call for war” against Islam, according to the authorities.

According to local media reports, Law and Home Affairs Minister K.Shanmugam said authorities had no plans to charge the teen due to his age and because the attack was not carried out. Instead, the boy will receive religious, psychological and social counselling in efforts to rehabilitate him, according to reports.

Speaking about the planned machete attack on two of Singapore’s mosques, the country’s Internal Security Department said: “This case demonstrates yet again that extreme ideas can find resonance among and radicalise Singaporeans, regardless of race or religion.”

