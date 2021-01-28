Sport Federation to seek €1 billion compensation over Covid closures in Spain.

THROUGH the National Federation of Sports Facilities Employers (FNEID), the sports facilities and gyms sector is preparing a million euro lawsuit against the Government and the autonomous communities.

The employers have sought the advice of the Broseta law firm to claim damages they say they have suffered as a result of the closures and the changing restrictions imposed since last May.

The sector calculates the compensation based on the losses they have registered since the first State of Alarm was approved, sources told El Mundo.

Employers argue they lost 53 per cent turnover compared to 2019, which they claim amounts to close to €1 billion, which is the amount they are seeking in compensation.

FNEID Manager, Alberto García, told the publication that since March 2020, the sector has not had a month of recovery and there are still 10 communities where sports facilities remain closed.

He said it is regrettable that “gyms and sports facilities are not among the sectors that will receive direct aid from the administration”.

“In two months, 44 per cent of the sports facilities in the country run the risk of disappearing, because the situation is already unsustainable after so many months,” García warned.

The Federation is made up of more than 650 gyms and fitness centres across the country but is looking into opening its collective lawsuit to the entire sector “so that those who are not in the employer’s association can join, and the sector gains strength in this action against the administrations”.

