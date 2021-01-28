PANIC In London As Man With Knife Is Arrested Near A Children’s Nursery as police move in



The Metropolitan Police were reportedly called to an incident in Endsleigh Gardens, Ilford, East London this afternoon (Thursday 28) following reports of a man carrying a knife.

A spokesperson for the Met Police said, “Police in Redbridge have located and arrested a man armed with a knife following reports from the public. Police were called at 1.55pm on Thursday, January 28 to reports of a male, armed with a knife, behaving aggressively at Endsleigh Gardens, Ilford”

They continued, “Officers attended supported by the police helicopter. Local closures and cordons were established while a search was undertaken to locate the male. He was located inside a residential property. The male was arrested on suspicion of affray and being in possession of an offensive weapon”.

The spokesperson added, “He was taken to an east London police station where he remains at this time. There were no reported injuries. Enquiries continue”.

Eyewitnesses reported on social media seeing a police helicopter hovering overhead, with four patrol cars and one police van containing eight officers were spotted, along with specialist dog units combing the area, which was cordoned off, obviously for the public’s safety.

