TWO hikers who got lost in Queralbs, Ripolles, when they should have been in lockdown, will have to pay €2,600 for their rescue.

-- Advertisement --



They got lost in the area of the Coma de Vaca mountain refuge on March 15, 2020 without appropriate equipment for the activity which they were carrying out.

According to the Catalan News Agency (ACN) their actions, which they carried out when outdoor activities were banned, are considered negligent based on laws from 2009 put in place by the Catalan Regional Government. The aim was to dissuade people from getting involved in negligent situations on the mountain by making payment of the rescue operation obligatory.

Specifically, if the rescue takes place in areas considered dangerous or where access is banned, if they don’t have proper equipment or if the person requested a rescue operation without proper need.

In this case, the two hikers were informed following their rescue that they would be charged for it. They were rescued by the Catalan Fire Department by helicopter.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Negligent hikers told to pay up for rescue operation”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.