A SELF-CONFESSED gunman is on trial for the 2019 murder of a pro-migrant politician – the first German political assassination in decades.

Stephan Ernst, a far-right sympathiser, has already confessed that he pulled the trigger in the close-range shooting of Walter Lubke in 2019. The regional governor from Angela Merkel’s CDU party was murdered in his garden near Frankfurt, the first politically motivated killing in Germany for decades.

The legal team of Ernst the gunman should be sentenced for manslaughter. The far-right activist retracted his confession after telling police he had deliberately shot Lubke, insisting that he pulled the trigger by accident during a struggle with the politician. Prosecutors are demanding a life sentence for what they see as a cold-blooded assassination.

In court, Ernst seemingly showed regret for his crime, telling Lucbcke’s widow and sons: “I am very sorry for what I did to you.” In 2016 Ernst was accused of the attempted murder of an Iraqi refugee in a knife attack, and reportedly has a long history of far-right activism.

The 2019 crime appalled Germany, which has been experiencing a far-right resurgence in recent years. Last month a man was given a life sentence for attempting a major terror attack on a Jewish synagogue, with authorities attempting to crackdown on far-right agitators and potential terrorists.

