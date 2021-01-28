Germany Sends Military Medics To Portugal To Try To Evaluate The Situation

Germany Sends Military Medics To Portugal To Try To Evaluate The Situation
Germany Sends Military Medics To Portugal To Try To Evaluate The Situation. image: twitter

GERMANY Sends Military Medics To Portugal To Try To Evaluate The Situation as Covid runs wild

The head of Portugal’s doctor’s association announced on Wednesday evening (January 27), that hospitals in Lisbon, Portugal, are now struggling to meet the demand of coronavirus patients, and hence, oxygen, which is at risk of running out completely.

Antonio Lacerda Sales, Portugal’s Health Secretary said the government was looking into getting more help from European partners, and Germany has sent some of its military medics to Lisbon in a bid to try and evaluate what can be done, as numbers rise every day in the country.

Wednesday’s daily report showed a confirmed total of 668,951 cases and 11,305 deaths including a record number of 293 deaths.


Pictures on social media on Wednesday showed lines of ambulances waiting outside the Santa Maria Hospital, Portugal’s largest hospital, simply waiting for beds to come available, and a spokesman told Reuters that there is only one ICU bed left and around 10 beds vacant in the wards.

Rui Santos, the chief nurse at the Fernando Fonseca Hospital in Lisbon told a news conference that on Tuesday night 53 patients had to be transferred to three other hospitals, due to a shortage of oxygen supplies.


A Defence Ministry spokesman on Wednesday evening confirmed a report in Der Spiegel magazine that German medical experts “will be exploring the situation on the ground and trying to clarify what kind of support is needed and feasible”, while Portuguese newspaper Observador said German medical experts had visited the Fernando Fonseca Hospital and would visit other health centres.

