Elderly ex-pat couple found dead in their home in Motril

NATIONAL POLICE are investigating the discovery of the bodies of a couple in the home they shared in Motril, Granada.

According to the police, the house is located in Calle La Fabriquilla, opposite the Local Police station in the town.

The couple was made up of a Dutch man, 66, and an English woman, 80, who an employee of a nearby cafeteria told police that she hadn’t seen for a while and was concerned.

Local Police went to the house and upon finding the bodies on the bed in the bedroom, they called the National Police.

The bodies were in an advanced state of decomposition, and the couple had probably been dead for at least a week. The state of the bodies made it impossible to determine if they showed signs of violence or if they died from natural causes, however, an autopsy will be carried out to determine the cause of death.

The forensic investigators spent more than two hours in the house collecting evidence for the investigation before the coroner authorised the bodies could be moved.

According to their neighbours, the couple had been living in the building for approximately three years and although they say that they seemed nice, they didn’t have much to do with them.

