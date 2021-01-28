Controversial influencer arrested for posting animal abuse videos on TikTok

A CONTROVERSIAL ‘influencer’ known as Lovely Peaches, has been arrested for posting videos of alleged animal abuse on her TikTok profile.

The influencer, aged 20, whose real name is Brittany Johnson, was arrested in Georgia (USA) after she allegedly shared a video of herself abusing her six-month-old puppy Max.

After seeing the clip, followers called the police and PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals).

She had reportedly filmed herself choking and kicking the puppy, spraying perfume in its eyes and even hanging it by the neck with a coat hanger.

She said on her Instagram account that the dog had died and had previously promised followers that if the animal died, she would “eat it live” for them to see. However, it was revealed by another TikToker that the Jack Russell Terrier was not dead.

On Monday, January 25, TikTok deleted her account.

A spokesperson for the DeKalb County Police Department confirmed that the woman had been arrested after receiving reports of her abusing her pet.

Until the case is resolved, she is not allowed to keep or care for any animals, the police said, confirming that she no longer had custody of the dog, which had been examined by a vet and taken in by animal services.

This is not the first time she has caused controversy on social media.

She provoked the fury of users by giving detailed descriptions on how she had abused her young daughter, Cora, and allowed others to do so, also claiming she had sold her to sex traffickers and even saying that she had murdered her. Following online campaigning, the child was reportedly taken away from her and is safe with a foster family.

Last year she was banned from TikTok after claiming that she had hired a man to rape fellow influencer Charlie D’Amelio, who is still a minor, and ask her followers to help her locate the teenager to carry out the threat.

However, she keeps on opening new accounts on social media.

Lovely Peaches is also well-known for her videos and the songs she has released through her YouTube channel. She is said to have a mental illness.

