Acid Attack Victim “Stable and Recovering” After Transfer from ICU

THE VICTIM of a horrific acid attack allegedly perpetrated by her ex-boyfriend in Malaga Province is in a “stable and recovering” condition following her hospital transfer from an ICU to a burns unit.

One victim of a horror acid attack in Malaga province is reportedly in a “stable and recovering” condition as she is transferred from the Intensive Care Unit of a Seville hospital to be treated for her extensive burn injuries.

Known in the media as Sandra, the victim and her friend Cristina were targetted in a horrific acid attack allegedly perpetrated by her ex-boyfriend. The victims were splashed with a highly corrosive substance in a car driven by Sandra through the Malaga town of Cartama. The acid was of 98% purity, causing catastrophic burn injuries to both women.

Sandra was airlifted to Seville’s Virgen del Rocio hospital due to the severity of her injuries – which included severe burns across 60% of her body. According to early reports, the acid’s damage had caused the young trainee preschool teacher to lose an eye and an ear.

Cristina is currently undergoing plastic surgery efforts to treat burns that covered 20% of her body – mainly on her face and legs – in the Hospital Regional Universitario del Malaga.

The Casabermeja native managed to identify her alleged attacker as Jose Arcadio DN – known as El Melillero – a notorious thug based in the Costa del Sol who is currently awaiting trial for the horror attack. He was arrested near Mijas following a dramatic police chase following three days on the run.

The families of both victims have praised the work of police and emergency services in the aftermath of the shocking attack, and have asked for the privacy of the two women to be respected.

