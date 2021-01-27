Spain Prepares To Be Battered By Storm Justine

SPAIN prepares to be battered by yet another storm as Justine heads our way

As the country continues to pick up the pieces after the devastating Storm Filomena, which caused an estimated €1billion in damages in Madrid alone, meteorologists have warned that Spain is in for another battering by “explosive” Storm Justine in the coming days.

According to experts, the bad weather will sweep across the northern part of the country from Wednesday, January 27, and continue moving across Spain on Friday and “probably” Saturday also. Much of the country will be under yellow alerts for heavy rains and strong gusts of winds, which could reach up to 80 kilometres per hour, but these warnings could be increased to amber as the storm progresses.

“Although it is a relatively small storm, it is called explosive because of the speed with which it will move, which makes it difficult to predict both its exact trajectory and its effects,” explained meteorologist Juan Taboada.

“The alert remains yellow, for now, but it is possible that, in the coming days with more precise forecasts, it will change to orange,” he said.

“It is a new high-impact storm that will leave us intense rains, snowfalls and gusts of hurricane winds,” the experts from Meteored added.

Informativo matinal para ahorraros tiempo [27/01/21] pic.twitter.com/0NsLUNm4nk — Ángel Martín Gómez (@angelmartin_nc) January 27, 2021

