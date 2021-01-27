National Police launches new website to offer “more accessible service”

National Police launches a new website to offer a “more accessible service”.

THE force’s Director-General, Francisco Pardo, today (Wednesday, January 27) unveiled the new website which will become its first portal that is fully accessible for people with hearing or visual disabilities.

He said the aim is to simplify procedures for users, such as access to the electronic DNI or requests for prior appointments.

Pardo said he is “extremely satisfied” with the “new digital image” of a web page that he revealed is used by nine million people each year.

“Starting today we open a new window to society that shows the essence of the National Police, that shows what we are.,” he said at the launch.

Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, explained the new portal has been created by police officers and “has not been entrusted to an external company”.

“It is the result of an intense work carried out during the last year.”

“The objectives are to continue the process of digital transformation and to have an agile, direct and close relationship with citizens, to provide a more accessible service to the elderly and people with disabilities and, finally, to simplify procedures.”

He added that the new state-of-the-art format stands out with a more up-to-date design, making it “more visual and attractive.”

