MAN CITY Back On Top Of The Premiership After Hammering West Brom at The Hawthorns

Manchester City went back to the summit of the Premier League tonight (Tuesday 26) after thrashing West Bromwich Albion in a dominant display of football at The Hawthorns, winning 0 – 5, with a little bit of help from VAR along the way.

-- Advertisement --



Ilkay Gundogan, who seems to be getting on the scoresheet all the time nowadays, opened the scoring after just six minutes, collecting Joao Cancelo’s pass and curling a brilliant strike into the bottom corner from the edge of the box.

It was Cancelo who put City two up on 20 minutes, curling his shot into the top corner, but it took a VAR check before the goal was eventually confirmed after Bernardo Silva had been flagged offside in the build-up, with the West Brom defenders stopping after seeing the raised flag, though referee Chris Kavanagh never blew his whistle.

It was Gundogan again after 30 minutes, stealing the ball from Romaine Sawyers to slot in his second goal of the game, with Riyad Mahrez latching on to Raheem Sterling’s pass to make it 0-4 at the break.

It was back to business after 57 minutes as Mahrez this time set up Sterling for a tap to make it 0-5, a result that leaves Sam Allardyce’s men in a dangerous 19th position in the table at the mid-point of the season.

_______________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Man City Back On Top Of The Premiership After Hammering West Brom ”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.