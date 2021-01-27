Dénia’s Health Councillor is Latest to Resign in Vaccine Protocol Scandal.

THE Councillor for Health of Dénia and Deputy mayor, Cristina Morera, of the PSPV, has handed in her resignation this morning (January 27) and admitted it was a mistake to accept one of the leftover COVID vaccines doses from the municipal residence for the elderly in Santa Llúcia.

She insisted that she received a phone call from Public Health at around at 8pm to ask her to find people who could come to get vaccinated since there were more than enough doses. She has admitted that it was difficult to find volunteers in 15 minutes (the time she was given so that the doses didn’t spoil), so she went to people close to her, including her husband.

“I did not act in bad faith. But it is also true that nobody put a gun to my chest to get me vaccinated,” explained the mayor.

Morera, who has been a councillor for ten years, has insisted that she followed Public Health instructions at all times. She said she has chosen to resign to “avoid dirtying” the work of her colleagues in the government team. She has also said that he wants to prevent Dénia from being immersed “in a circus”.

“I did not think I was doing anything wrong, nor did I take advantage of my position,” said the mayor, who thanked the group and the PSPV executive for their support, as well as the mayor, Vicent Grimalt.

“I have shown in all these years that I am an honest person and that I have never taken advantage of my position to commit an illegality,” she insisted.

