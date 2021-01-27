Mount Merapi Volcano Erupts As ‘River Of Lava’ Spotted Flowing Down Slopes.

Mount Merapi in Indonesia has forced residents to flee their homes after the volcano erupted with a river of lava with large amounts spotted shooting into the air and flowing down its slopes.

Acrid sulphuric gas clouds were seen billowing in the air, prompting concern over the stability of the volcano, which sits near to Magelang and Sleman districts on Java.

In footage posted to Twitter, residents could be seen running across the road as grey and white smoke billowed out of the mountain in the background. Some brave locals could also be seen standing in the middle of a dense forest area looking on at the erupting volcano.

Hanik Humaida, the Head of Yogyakarta’s Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation Centre, said the volcano’s latest lava flow was the biggest since Merapi’s danger level was upgraded in November 2020.

Mount Merapi in Indonesia was upgraded to the country’s highest danger level after the volcano began to show increased levels of activity back in November 2020.

Recent activity

Mount Merapi volcano spewed avalanches of hot clouds on January 7, as hundreds of residents were evacuated from its fertile slopes.

Authorities then evacuated more than 500 people living on the mountain in Magelang district on Java Island. Thousands of people have already had to leave their homes and farmland because of the dangers of Merapi, which is Indonesia’s most active volcano.

