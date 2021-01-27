Another Resignation in Spain as “Skipping the Line” Scandal Continues.

THE territorial manager of the Extremadura Service for the Promotion of Autonomy and Dependency Care (SEPAD) in the province of Badajoz, Montserrat Rincón, has resigned for “not respecting the vaccination protocol” after having already received the first dose of the vaccine.

Sources from the Ministry of Health informed EFE that Rincón received the first dose in early January and according to the newspaper Hoy, the dose was administered during a visit to the La Granadilla nursing home, in the capital city of Badajoz, where he went to review the vaccination process for residents and workers.

This latest resignation comes after it was revealed that the Mayor of Molina de Segura had to step down from her position on Monday (January 25) after she was vaccinated against Covid after “skipping the line.”

Esther Clavero said in her resignation letter: “I say goodbye from the sadness and dejection of having suffered an unprecedented lynching that has damaged my family, and my person.”

“I have not stolen, I have not prevaricated, I have not embezzled, I am not prosecuted or charged for any case of corruption. I have not committed any crime, I have not lied. I have never stepped on a court. I have been vaccinated, yes. I made the mistake of getting vaccinated when they called me from my health centre because they considered, that being a patient at risk, and being highly exposed, would be the best thing for me.

“That is the maximum crime I have committed in my 43 years of life. And for that crime I abandon this project that I have led and that I consider exciting,” explains Esther Clavero.

