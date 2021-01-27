Andalucían Government Insists The Region Is Prepared For Earthquakes

ANDALUCIAN government insists the region is prepared for earthquakes following several serious tremors in Granada

Juanma Moreno, president of the Junta de Andalucía has asked members of the public to “remain calm” and has insisted that the government is well prepared for earthquakes, after a series of large tremors shook Granada in recent days. Speaking in Sevilla on Wednesday, January 27, Mr Moreno said that “we have devices prepared if there were an earthquake of a higher level.”

GRANADA was rocked by three powerful earthquakes on January 26 that caused residents to flee their homes in fear. The three earthquakes, with magnitudes of 4.1, 3.9 and 4.3 on the Richter scale with a depth of 5 kilometres, were felt most at their epicentres in the Granada towns of Sante Fe and Chauchina.

The president admitted that he views these latest quakes “with great concern” since “this entire area of Eastern Andalucía is a hot area from the seismic point of view.” He added that while Andalucíans are “used to small earthquakes,” he understands that people are “concerned about the enormous amount of seismic activity that we have been seeing since December.”

Mr Moreno confirmed that he has asked the Minister of the Presidency, Public Administration and Interior, Elias Bendodo, to come to Granada “to monitor the situation and the damage that the tremors may have caused.” He added that they have been working with other autonomous communities “to prepare, if necessary, an effective” plan to deal with earthquakes of a higher magnitude.

