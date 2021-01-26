Tottenham Hotspur named Premier League’s ‘greenest’ club

Tottenham Hotspur has been named the Premier League’s ‘greenest’ club.

SPURS has topped the 2020 Premier League Sustainability Table, published on Monday, January 25 by BBC Sport and the United Nations-backed Sport Positive Summit

The Club gained the maximum 21 points available having been judged across eight different sustainability criteria, taking an outright lead at the top of the table

Having finished joint top alongside Arsenal, Manchester City and Manchester United in the 2019 standings, the rankings have now been updated, along with the criteria and methodology.

Clubs were asked to provide evidence of efforts in eight categories, with more points available in each category this year and three bonus points, making a total of 21.

Tottenham Hotspur are the only Club to achieve maximum points in this year’s standings – taking an outright lead ahead of Arsenal, Brighton and Man Utd on 20 points.

The news comes as the Spurs earlier announced it had become a signatory of the UN Sports for Climate Action Framework, calling on sporting organisations to acknowledge the contribution of the sports sector to climate change and a collective responsibility to strive towards climate neutrality for a safer planet.

Daniel Levy, Chairman of Tottenham Hotspur, said: “We are delighted that our efforts towards making Tottenham Hotspur the world’s most sustainable Club have been recognised by BBC Sport and the Sport Positive Summit.

“Looking to our future beyond the current pandemic, our message is that the climate needs to be at forefront of all our minds.

“We have seen people take greater pride in their environment during the lockdowns of the past year – when we return to normality, we cannot slip back into bad habits and lose sight of this.”

Eric Levine, Co-Ordinator, Count Us In, said: “Spurs’ leadership is impressive and will inspire fans, clubs and sponsors to go further and faster on sustainability. Count Us In is proud to partner with Spurs to build a movement of millions of people taking practical steps to protect what they love from climate change.”

Clubs are judged on the following criteria: Clean/Renewable Energy; Energy Efficiency; Sustainable Transport; Single-Use Plastic Reduction/Removal; Waste Management; Water Use; Plant-based/low carbon food on menus; and Communication/Engagement.

