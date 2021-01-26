Tottenham Reportedly Contact PSG About Signing Angel Di Maria on a free transfer this Summer



A report in France by L’Equipe says that Premier League club Tottenham have approached PSG with a view to signing their Argentinian playmaker, the 32-year-old, Angel Di Maria, who becomes a free agent this Summer when his £220,000 per week contract expires.

-- Advertisement --



There are sure to be a number of top European clubs who will want to sign one of the best midfielders on the planet, but Tottenham’s ace in the pack is that Jose Mourinho was Di Maria’s boss at Real Madrid for two seasons, and has always credited the Portuguese manager as being a huge influence in his development as a player.

Speaking with Diario Ole in 2013, Di Maria said about Mourinho, “Mourinho made me a better player, he showed me many things and made me grow as a footballer. He helped me to move into a different position, to sacrifice myself more for the team”.

He continued, “I’m very grateful to him. He told me that, at Real, I was a forward that could also defend and that I couldn’t rest when they were on the attack. As I was performing under him for the three years he was at Madrid he put me in the starting line-up. The Di Maria playing down the middle compared to the one now is a different player, both technically and tactically”.

_______________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Tottenham Reported To Have Contacted PSG About Signing Angel Di Maria”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.